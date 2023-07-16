Ullu App is one of those streaming platforms in India known for offering semi-erotic web series to audiences. The application is loaded with several web series and short films, and most of them are loaded with ample intimate scenes and skin shows.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with the list of five new adult web series which are now streaming on the Ullu App.

Anari

Anari is one of the latest hot web series which is now available on the Ullu App.

The series showcases the story of a differently abled man who gets married. However, things take a new turn when he fails to satisfy his wife, which ultimately results in the woman searching for another man to satisfy her needs.

Bikau

Bikau is another web series that is currently a popular pick among the users of the Ullu App.

The series revolves around the story of a woman named Sudha who gets into prostitution as her husband is in need of money.

The series stars Shyna Khatri, Smita Paul, and Somit Jain in the lead roles.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha

Another hot web series which is currently streaming on the Ullu App is Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha.

The series is loaded with several intimate scenes featuring its lead stars Lovepreet, Payal Patil and Anniruddh Pratap Singh.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl is another hot web series which is available on the Ullu App.

"Rani, a young, happy-go-lucky girl finds herself in the middle of an adventure, when she stumbles upon a magical book, where every night upon reading it, Rani fantasises about a different person each night sexually. Rani, now finds herself on crossroads, whether to destroy or cherish the book that fulfils her fantasies," writes Ullu in the series' description.

The erotic web series is loaded with several intimate scenes featuring its lead actresses Bharti Jha and Pooja Poddar.

Betaab Ishq

Betaab Ishq is a hot erotic web series starring Ridhima Tiwari, Bharati Jha, Ashraf Ahmad, and Dharmendra Gupta.

"Vinod who thinks highly for his niece, Nidhi. Until, Nidhi's friend, Shanaya comes to stay over for a few days with them and Vinod despises her immensely. But little does Vinod know that reality leaves alot to the imagination, and this farce perspective that he has for both the girls comes crashing down on him in a series of horrendous events!," writes Ullu in the series description.