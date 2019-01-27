Bollywood newbies are currently on a signing spree with a second release in their kitty ahead of the debut film's release.

Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter bagged their second release way before their debut film hits the silver screen. And now Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her debut with Student of The Year 2 (SOTY 2), has already signed her second film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is backing both Pati Patni Aur Woh and Maejaavaan says, "A Big production house launches an actor only if very confident about the person. I've met Ananya and Tara. They suit the characters, so there is no harm in casting them without having their debut released."