The industry is abuzz with young talent and totally, healthy competition is something that stays at the core of our industry. Among the debutants, Ananya Panday is one of the finest actresses who are currently in demand by the audiences as well as the filmmakers, alike.

Recently, at a talk show, Ananya Panday was asked whom she sees as her competition to which she quipped Janhvi Kapoor to be her biggest competition.

In no time the Student of the year 2 actress started to face the flak by Janhvi Kapoor's fans. As there is always another side to the coin. Ananya's spokesperson came to her rescue and rolled out an official statement that says "It was all a chatter about healthy competition. On the show, she was asked whom she sees as her competition between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. To which, her answer was Janhvi Kapoor. Her statement has been misquoted and holds no truth solely."

For the inversed, the actress spills the beans about her journey in an episode of Starry Nights GEN Y, which is aired on Zee Cafe.

The debate around nepotism

I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud. There are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience," added the daughter of Chunky Pandey.

Ananya shared how she was rejected during her first audition

I remember when 'Aladdin' had come to India, there were a bunch of people who auditioned. We had to record a video, which I did on my phone. I had worn this red outfit and had to read the dialogues for Jasmine. The scene went really well, but then they also asked us to sing and I can't sing to even save my life. So I really got rejected.

When the host asked her about three things that she would learn or swap with Suhana Khan, Ananya said: "I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet".

Further confessing her biggest competition, she shared: "Janhvi Kapoor is my biggest competition in this film industry."

On the work front, Ananya Panday has already been busy juggling between major projects- from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. And, recently announced yet another one in her kitty, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.