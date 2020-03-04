Virushka and Deepveer...the two names are of the most popular couples of Bollywood. Well, once again, movie buffs have given a quirky name to another upcoming duo in Bollywood, who are currently working together.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey paired up for a film called Fighter and this is their first-ever collaboration together. Fighter will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood and Ananya's debut in Tollywood.

Fans name the duo 'Anakonda'

Pics of both the actors on a bike ride on the streets of Mumbai and hugging each other have been doing rounds on social media since a couple of days and people have been making various memes on it.

Overwhelmed by this gesture of the duo, fans have come up with a quirky name for the couple and it will leave you in splits. Combining Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, fans have named them Anankonda.

This meme has been going viral for all the right reasons and netizens cannot stop themselves from sharing the meme. All the credits go to the one who has come up with such a creative idea.

Puri Jagannadh is directing Fighter and it is being produced by himself and Charmme Kaur as well under Puri Connects banner. Also, Karan Johar is presenting the film in Hindi.

Karan has been wanting and waiting to launch Vijay Deverakonda since some time and he wanted the actor to remake Dear Comrade in Hindi. But Vijay rejected the offer and finally, has agreed to collaborate with Karan.