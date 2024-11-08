Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recently released series, Call Me Bae. The young actor recently shifted to her own house, the interiors of which have been done by Gauri Khan.

The internet sensation has also appeared in various ad films. On Thursday, Ananya attended her cousin sister's wedding, the actor wore a beautiful blue suit, which belonged to her mother Bhavana Pandey. After 21 years, Ananya wore the sea blue suit surprisingly, the outfit was designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared pictures from her cousin's wedding festivities. In one of the photos, Ananya is seen posing in a blue salwar suit, which originally belonged to her mother Bhavana Pandey.

She captioned the post as, "BRIDEEEEEE @deeyashroff Obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani. Also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! (sic)."

"Gudda forever," she added, referring to Bal's nickname.

Bhavana Pandey commented on Panday's post, saying "It looks great on you !!!!!"

For the unversed, Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, following a heart attack.

After Call Me Bae, the actor was also seen in CTRL. She made a brief appearance in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her next film, Chand Mera Dil, was announced by Karan Johar on November 7. The actor will star opposite Kill fame Lakshya.