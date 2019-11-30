Star kids and their social media game is always on point. Their bond over the years is evident even during the media interactions. One such Bollywood friendship is between Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan. Infact Aaryan Khan, Suhana and Ananya have studied in the same school.

Recently Suhana made her acting debut with a short film on YouTube titled 'The Grey Part of Blue' since then netizens are full of praise for the young girl. Well not only are fans and well wishes praising her, Ananya her bestie can't stop gushing over Suhana's acting skills.

At the interview held in Mumbai for the promotion of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya spoke about her BFF's talent and shared some deets with us.

On Suhana's acting skills

Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be together in school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead, while I would always be somewhere in the side. Infact we have alone been together to New York Film academy. I am so happy for her she is a brilliant actor and she is extremely talented. She is also an great singer and dancer.

Talking about Aaryan Khan she said, "Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he's great at. He's very creative, he's a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba's (The Lion King) voiceover so well! So selfishly I'd like to say I hope he becomes an actor someday."

The 21-year-old actor, who made her debut earlier this year with the sequel of "Student of the Year", just couldn't stop talking about her success and fame and went on to speak about her upcoming film 'Kaali Peeli' alongside actor Ishaan Khatter.

On her character in Kaali Peeli and working with Ishaan Khatter

I am thrilled to be part of Kaali Peeli and working with Ishaan is something I am looking forward to. You think I speak a lot you should see how energetic ishaan it. Infact I love doing different roles which have a story to tell. In this film I play Pooja and there are so many layers to her character. I come from a background where my parents have been in this industry things are different for me. Therefore playing characters which are out of the box interests me.

We are all aware how much Ananya loves talking so does her father Chunky Pandey too. During the interaction when quizzed Ananya if we would ever see her and her dad coming together for a film she summed up saying, "Don't know it's all in the hands of the makers. But I am sure he will allow me to talk more if ever we share screen space."

On the work front, Ananya Pandey will be seen in Pati Pati Aur Woh which is slated to release on December 6.