Ananya Panday is living it up in New York and is keeping her fans updated about her lux life in New York! The actor took to her social media handle to share pictures from a dinner party she attended in the Big Apple.

Panday is in New York for an event hosted by the luxury jewelry brand Swarovski. In pictures posted by the actor on social media on Wednesday, she can be seen interacting with Indya Moore, Irina Shayk, and 'Pretty Little Liars' actor Lucy Hale. She captioned her carousel post and wrote, "Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people."

Ananya Panday also took a selfie with Freida Pinto and shared her dinner table with Emily Ratajkowski. The carousel also shows a video of her on the red carpet of the Swarovski event. Dressed in a black midriff-baring outfit, Ananya looked stunning as she paired it with some Swarovski crystals.

The actor also shared her 48 hours in New York through some pictures. She captioned it as, "48hrs in NYC. nothing quite like it." [sic] Katrina Kaif commented on the post and wrote, "True". Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani also commented on the post and wrote, "Humble" with a bee emoji.

On the professional front

Ananya was last seen in the pan-India action film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film crashed miserably at the box office. Produced by Karan Johar, a film packed with romance, action, drama and much more failed to impress the masses and critics.

Panday will be next seen in a comedy film, 'Dream Girl 2', a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's hit film 'Dream Girl'. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and will hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

Another movie in the pipeline for Ananya Panday is Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the release date is still unannounced.