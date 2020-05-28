Ananya Panday has exhibited her ability to adapt to characters by making an appearance in two different films with two distinctive characters.

In her film Student of the year 2, Ananya made her splendid debut playing the role of Shreya who was a teen diva which even got her a Filmfare award for the best female debut.

In the romantic comedy Pati, Patni aur Woh, Ananya played the character of Tapasya Singh or 'the woh'. Her character in the film was much more matured and distinctive from her previous character. Her two different characters in her films have proved her spectacular ability to act skillfully and made her attain fame, success and admiration.

'I like this attention'

In a recent interview, when Ananya was asked how has her life changed after success and how she handles all the attention from the fans and the audience, she said, "I've always wanted to do this and I'm really happy. I like all this attention that's coming my way. I love speaking to people and interacting with them especially young girls and boys. After my film, everything became so real and I'm grateful for all that love."

Upcoming movies

Ananya Panday has a stellar array of upcoming films namely romantic action film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced romantic action entertainer film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her exploration in the south cinema.