Ananya Panday's DSR initiative 'So Positive' is there to support and build a healthy social media environment with their medium. One such issue that it is very common in children who are cancer survivors and are bullied on social media for their physical appearances.

Ananya Panday and So Positive gave a huge shoutout to 'The Helping Hands Foundation' who work for the children diagnosed with cancer. Many times, young children who have battled the disease and survived are bullied on social media because of the difference in their physical appearance during their process of recovery.

The actress with her initiative spreads awareness about it as she shared, " Young cancer survivors are often subjected to social media bullying each time they post a picture. The comments and remarks are exactly the cause of worry. Kudos to 'The Helping Hands Foundation' for the great job they are doing for the kids undergoing cancer treatment. I'm truly humbled to be a part of this collective cause as I, myself with So Positive aim at spreading positivity and strongly stands against socialism media bullying."

The official handle of So Positive shared the video with the caption, "Kudos to the #HelpingHandsFoundation for their beautiful initiative to support and take care of young cancer survivors. We at #SoPositive are with you to create an environment free of negativity for one and all!"

Recently, On the account of Gandhi Jayanti this year, which interestingly also marks the 5th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign of the country. Ananya Panday took to her social media and kickstarted the 'Swachh Social Media' campaign with an informative video where she talks about the repercussions of social media bullying and the solution with a campaign that holds much relevance.