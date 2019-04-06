Even before her big Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday has been generating a buzz with her first ever magazine cover as she graced the April issue of ELLE. Stunned by the simple yet pretty charm of the petite actress, netizens took to Twitter to hail the debutante.

As Saturday witnessed the young actress making her magazine debut, fans of the starlet went berserk starting a trend to shower their love.

Ananya shared the cover on her Instagram page and wrote,""Happy happy happy!!!! Grateful grateful grateful!!!! Super super blessed!

Owing to Ananya's popularity, the magazine released two covers of the actress digitally and rightly saying on the cover - 'Ananya Panday is just getting started'.

Before releasing the cover, the magzine gave the audience a small sneak peak into the cover by releasing a picture which doesn't show Ananya's full face.

The actress has amassed a huge fan following even before stepping her feet in Bollywood and has earned the title of 'Teen Obsession'. A regular amongst the paparazzi, the social media sensation has generated immense buzz ahead of her first release.

Banking upon her popularity, brands have already started lining up before Ananya even making her one of the most sought after names in the newbies. Emerging as the youngest brand ambassador of a leading cosmetic brand Elle, she has bagged multiple endorsements even before her silver screen debut.

This picture of Ananya Panday is all we need to beat the heat❤❤ pic.twitter.com/rIpIajtOZu — Sunidhi (@iSunidhi_) April 6, 2019

I really like you.. Ananya Panday is the teen queen of Bollywood and Feeling hot and Here’s the stunning shot of Ananya Panday from her latest cover shoot? pic.twitter.com/DH0O0zCt5d — रंगबाज़ (@Rangbaaz_2) April 6, 2019