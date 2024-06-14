Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion has hit the screen today. Ahead of the Kabir Khan film's release, a special screening was organised for industry people. Celebs like Richa Chadha, Saiee Manjrekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Soundarya Sharma and more attended the event. However, all eyes were on Ananya Panday as she made a solo entry for Kartik' film, who is her rumoured ex.

Ananya's review of the film

Ananya was all smiles for the cameras as she posed for the paparazzi. "Outstanding. You have to see it to believe it! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk (red heart emojis) and the entire cast and crew!" Ananya Panday shared gleaming review for the film on social media. Ananya's appearance for Kartik Aaryan's film's screening comes amid her breakup news with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya after breakup with Aditya

What went wrong between the couple remains unknown but the duo parted ways after being together for over a year. The first hint of trouble in their paradise came when Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday unfollowed Aditya on social media. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's performance in the film has been hailed as his 'career best' by some critics.

Kartik also underwent massive body transformation for the film and turned himself from lean body to a ripped one. "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible," he wrote on social media.