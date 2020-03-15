Four terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces on Sunday morning, March 15 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, a CRPF official said. The encounter took place in the Watrigama village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, around 10.40 am.

One of the deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmed, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Anantnag, while the other three were said to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Acting on a specific input, a team of security personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army cordoned off the area in the night. As the security forces zeroed in on the house, where the terrorists were holed up, the terrorists opened fire triggering the encounter.

In the exchange of fire four terrorists were killed. "An encounter broke out with terrorists at around 10.40 a.m. today (Sunday) in Dayalgam residential area in Watrigam village, Anantnag. After the operation, troops recovered the dead body of four terrorists," the CRPF official said. During the search operation, ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.