Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, turned 30 on April 9, 2025. Known for his deep spirituality and religious beliefs, Anant undertook a special journey ahead of his birthday. He walked from Gujarat's Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple to seek blessings from Lord Dwarkadhish.

The 170-kilometre padyatra (foot march) began on March 29, and he reached the temple on Sunday, April 6. Along the way, Anant met with spiritual gurus and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who joined him on this spiritual journey.

On the final day of the yatra, his wife, Radhika Merchant, and his mother, Nita Ambani, joined him in support.

Several videos from his yatra have gone viral. Anant, on the occasion of his birthday, visited Devi temple with his father, Mukesh Ambani.

Take a look:

During the padyatra, Anant visited several temples along the route. At the Vishwanath Veda Sanskrit Pathshala in Vadtra, he was warmly welcomed by Rishi Kumar with the recitation of Sanskrit shlokas.

#WATCH | Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat | 'Padyatra' of Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple, completed today and arrived at Dwarkadhish Temple on the occasion of #RamNavami2025.



Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, says, "Today,… pic.twitter.com/jtWyUp2jXv — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

Speaking about his experience, Anant said, "I want to tell the youth to have faith in Sanatan Dharma. The blessings of God have given me strength, and I have been walking for five days. In the next five days, I will reach the Dwarkadhish Temple for darshan. This is our first time undertaking this yatra. The youth should respect God and embrace Sanatan Dharma. If God is there, then there is no need to worry."

Radhika Merchant also expressed her appreciation to the supporters and well-wishers. She thanked everyone who joined Anant on his padyatra and also extended gratitude for the love shown during their wedding celebrations.

On Anant's birthday, his childhood nanny, Lalita D'Silva, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Posting a nostalgic photo of young Anant dressed in traditional attire with an Indian flag on his chest, she wrote, "Wishing my Anant a very, very happy birthday. God bless him. My Anant is all grown up now. The way he loves animals—I truly admire it. Love you, Anant, for your hard work towards animal safety. Enjoy your day and have a lovely birthday. Best wishes."

This is the first time Anant Ambani has undertaken a spiritual voyage of this nature. However, over the years, he has visited several significant religious sites across India, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat, and the Kumbh Mela.