Congratulations are in order! Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant. The soon-to-be bride and groom looked stunning in elegant ethnic attire. Anant and Radhika posed for the paparazzi ahead of their engagement at Ambani's residence, in Antilia today. The couple greeted the photographers and were beaming with joy as they even posed with their families.

Who wore what

Radhika looked stunning in a gold embellished lehenga, while Anant looked dapper in a navy-blue kurta pyjama.

Pre-wedding festivities Gol Dhana

Radhika and Anant's rep-wedding festivities kickstarted with age-old traditions Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi which were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple.

Gol Dhana - literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds - is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place.

The bride's family comes to the groom's residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges ring.

Engagement ceremony

The evening's festivities started with members of the Ambani welcoming the Merchant family at their residence amidst Aarti and chanting of mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for evening ceremonies. From there the families moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation to the upcoming wedding. Sister Isha announced the commencement of the Ring Ceremony and Anant and Radhika exchanged rings in front of family and friends and sought their blessings for their upcoming union.

Sangeet surprises

A surprise dance performance by the Ambani family members led by Nita Ambani added to the enthusiasm.

The celebration at Ambani house has just begun, several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to arrive at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Antilia from 7 pm onwards. Singer Shreya Ghoshal is also likely to perform at the grand ceremony.

Guests at Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony

Tina and Anil Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali Tendulkar have arrived to bless the soon-to-be-married couple.

Inside videos from Anant and Radhika's engagement

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or 'Arangetram' in June last year.