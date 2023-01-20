Congratulations are in order for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son. Anand Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday. Who's who from the Bollywood arena graced their presence to bless the soon-to-be-married couple. Other than celebrities, Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde also attended the engagement ceremony party.

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and many others attended the engagement ceremony.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand-in-hand. The duo who never fails to give us major couple goals looked stunning in an ethnic outfit.

Deepika looked resplendent in a beautiful red saree and a thick diamond necklace. Ranveer sparkled in a black outfit.

Khan-daan

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan make heads turn with their entry. The father-son duo opted for all-noir attire. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan glittered in an embellished gown, and Aryan wore a black shirt and pants with an ornate blazer, as the mother-son duo posed for the shutterbugs. Actor Shah Rukh Khan headed straight inside the venue and refused to pose for the paparazzi.

Katrina Kaif looked exuded elegance in an all-white outfit. She wore a white bralette set teamed with a sheer and embroidered front-slit overlay.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. Her husband actor Vicky Kaushal gave the event a skip.

Salman Khan arrived in style, he looked dashing in navy blue kurta pyjama. The actor attended the engagement ceremony with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, she looked resplendent in a white lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor.

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning as ever. The Kapoor sisters walked inside the venue with big brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a silver shimmery lehenga. While Khushi opted for a stunning white lehenga. Ananya looked elegant in an ivory embellished lehenga with a plunging neckline. Ananya posed for the papraazi with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham also graced the engagement party. Akshay wore a plum-hued kurta. while John Abraham went casual for the night he opted for a pair of blue denim, which he paired up with a white t-shirt and black blazer.

Karan Johar opted for a traditional black attire and paired it up with an ornate golden shawl.

Aishwarya dazzled in an embellished green Anarkali adorned with glitzy golden accents. Aaradhya, on the other hand, exuded elegance in an embroidered Anarkali set with traditional juttis.

Other celebs who amped up the glam quotient are

Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal, Aditya Thackery, Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain were also resent at the Ambani residence.

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in an ivory chikankari sharara set.

Varun and Natasha looked elegant in traditional attires. While Varun wore a kurta set with a blingtastic jacket. Natasha looked pretty in a pink lehenga.

Neetu Kapoor attended the ceremony in a blue-and-green kurta set.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or 'Arangetram' in June last year.