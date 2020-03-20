Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja recently returned from London to Mumbai. The Veere De Wedding actress had shared her experience of her trip to London and returning back to India and how the authorities handled the situation in the wake of COVID-19 spread. After returning to India, Sonam and Anand have put themselves in self-quarantine as they believe they were highly exposed to get infected during their flight to India.

Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share that he and Sonam will continue to stay at home until they are convinced they are not infected with the novel coronavirus. He also shared how his father is in office everyday and how he has set up a mandatory check-up system with a COVID-19 support team. The couple is currently on quarantine at their home in Delhi.

"To Be Clear:

1) @sonamkapoor & I were in London and more so, we were on a flight-(high exposure) it was/is important we stay home until we are sure we don't have Covid-19 2) @bhaane , @goodbusinesslab & Shahi UK offices are all working from home already and VNV starting the same tomorrow. 3) Shahi offices are working alongside their international buyers to understand the best practices for manufacturing companies. Meanwhile my father is in office everyday and has long back implemented mandatory temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizer along with a specially developed Covid-19 Support Team," Anand Ahuja wrote on Instagram.

A video has gone viral on the Internet where Sonam is seen interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first floor window. Mrs Ahuja stands outside her home across the street, and both maintain safe distance.

Sonam, who has just returned from London, has lauded the government's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak. She recently tweeted suggestions for netizens, which reads: "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)."

Meanwhile, as shooting activity has come to a halt, B-Towners are forced to remain within the confines of their homes. Most of them are using up the time to pursue hobbies such as reading, painting and music, while many have aggressively taken to fitness regimes including yoga and workout sessions.

(With IANS Inputs)