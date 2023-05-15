Amyra Dastur, the actress who captured the hearts of millions through her role in the Tamil film Anegan has a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Dastur is very active on Instagram, and she used to post her ravishing pictures regularly. And now, some of her pictures shared on Instagram have gone viral on online platforms, thanks to her sexy look.

Amyra Dastur is a hot beach babe!

The mermaid posture of Amyra in the scorching summer sand has amused the viewers.

Her erotic bikini pose in the beach sand of Thailand was shared on Instagram recently, and she captioned the photo, "My Happy Place."

"Damn hot," commented one Instagram user.

Another user commented, ''Absolutely scintillating and cute Amyra.''

Black Magic Glitters!

Another picture of Amyra that has gone viral is the one in which she boldly glitters in a stunning black outfit.

After sharing the photo, she captioned it "Glitz and Glamour."

The picture has already gone viral on Instagram, and it has already racked up over 40,000 reactions.

Cool at Pool!

Amyra Dastur looks cool in her hot pool pose. Captured from Phuket, the actress looked stunning in her bikini.

Amyra captioned the picture, "Straight to the pool from your room."

''Hotness overloaded,'' commented one Instagram user after seeing the photo.

On the acting front, Amyra Dastur was last seen in the movie Bagheera, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, starring Prabhu Deva in the lead role. Even though the film received negative reviews upon release, audiences and critics praised the performance of Prabhudeva and Amyra.