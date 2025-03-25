Amy Jackson has given birth to a baby boy. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have begun a new and more beautiful chapter of their lives by turning parents. Amy and Ed took to social media to share the news of the birth of their baby boy. The duo also shared several adorable pictures with their newborn.

The adorable announcement

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have named their little one - Oscar Alexander Westwick. "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick. (white heart emoji)," the duo wrote on social media. It was in October last year that Amy shared pictures of her belly bump and announced her pregnancy to the world. In the bold photoshoot, Ed also collaborated with the Robo 2.0 actress.

Amy and Ed got married in Italy last year. The two dated for almost two years before that. The couple has been painting the town red ever since. Amy also has a elder son. She has a 5-year-old son Andreas with her ex-fiance, hotelier George Panayiotou.

Amy on falling in love with Ed

In an interview with Galatta, Amy had once revealed the "telltale sign" that made her see Ed as her life partner. The Ek Deewana Thha actress said that they had gone to a pub on Easter with her mother. And it was the way Ed was looking after her mother and treating her that made her fall-in-love with him even more.

The Singh is Bling actress had said that she could gauge the kind of person Ed was by the way he treated her mother. And from then on, there was no looking back for the two.