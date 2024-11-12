Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders might not have done very well at the box office but it did receive good reviews from critics. Kareena Kapoor seemed to have put her soul into the role and now that the film has landed on OTT, people are coming forward to appreciate Bebo's act. Amul too took to social media to share a tribute to the film and Kareena's acting prowess.

Kareena thanks Amul for tribute

Amul shared a sketch of the butter girl dressed as Kareena and wrote, "Baking with Makhan." Kareena expressed her honour and thanked them for it. "So humbled and honoured our film is getting the love, my first film as a producer, a film I am so so proud of acting in. Thank you @amul_india. You made my year. 25 (sic)," she thanked the company.

Hansal Mehta had once revealed in an interview that Kareena Kapoor used to ignore and walk past him when they were in the same building. He had added that working with her and directing her was a delight, and he would often get star-struck by her. Even though the crime thriller received warm response from the critics, it failed to generate good numbers.

Hansal Mehta on TBM's box office

However, Hansal Mehta had equated discussing its BO numbers to 'demeaning' the art form. "Har film ka achcha bura box office ki wajah se hona na hona to me is demeaning an art form. It is a choti soch. (Discussing whether a film is good or bad on the basis of its BO is demeaning an art form. It's cheap mentality). From where do the makers recover their money is their lookout, and there are various avenues of recovering money. Those who are spreading this that numbers are the say all then it is wrong. You can't compare the talent with height," he told Moneycontrol.com.