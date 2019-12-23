As protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) flare-up in Uttar Pradesh, the teachers, students and non-teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have 'expelled' their Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar S Abdul Hamid.

The students and teachers released a statement announcing the expulsion soon after internet services were restored in Aligarh on Sunday. The notice stated that the VC and Registrar are requested to vacate the VC lodge and Registrar's lodge by January 5, 2020, when AMU reopens.

The notice declared that the collective authority will boycott the university administration until the two resign and leave the campus.

This comes days after clashes took place between AMU students and UP Police amid protests against the CAA following which AMU was closed till January 5.

Violence in UP

The statement comes in the backdrop of continued violence in various parts of the state due to CAA. The death toll in CAA-related protests has reached 18 in the state.

Police said at least 18 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives since Thursday.

A total of 5,400 people have been taken under custody till now and around 705 have been sent to jail.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her of the situation in the state in the wake of protests against the CAA.