Amidst the ongoing pandemic here is a piece of good news - actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became parents to a baby boy. Yes, you heard that right.

Amrita Rao gave birth to a baby boy on 1st November.

As per the reports, "Amrita delivered the baby boy in the morning (On November 1). Doting hubby Anmol was by her side throughout in the operation theatre Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic."

Amrita announced her pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri.

Last month the Vivah actor shared on social media, "I feel blessed to witness my ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri". She also shared, "These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood (sic)."

Watch: Pregnant Amrita Rao spotted visiting a clinic.

For the unversed, three days before her delivery, Amrita was papped visiting the doctor's clinic with one of her friends. Her baby bump was visible throughout the video.

Other actors who will soon embrace parenthood

Recently, there has been a baby boom in Bollywood as well as telly land. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Anita Hassanandani are also in the family.

Congratulations to the new parent's Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, we can't wait to see a glimpse of the little one!