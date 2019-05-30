Amrita Bhinder, one of the most vocal supporters of Narendra Modi, quit the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the day of the Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony. She claimed that she is reverting to her old avatar.

She took to Twitter on Thursday to say that she was heading for a fresh start when PM Modi is being sworn in for his second term.

Bhinder is an alumna of the Lawrence School Sanawar, Panjab University, and the Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad. She was the legal head for an American conglomerate and has over 15 years of experience in the legal arena.

She had forayed into active politics as the state spokesperson for the BJYM in Chandigarh.