Neon has released the first trailer to Francis Lee's Ammonite. The lesbian romantic period drama stars Oscar winner Kate Winslet and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan. The film combines a similar narrative to 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and the same passion that made 'God's Own Country' a directorial breakthrough for Lee in 2017.

What is Ammonite about?

Set in 1800's England, Ammonite is about a fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) who works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. When a wealthy visitor assigns Mary to take care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), and help her deal with depression. Charlotte begins to work for Anning because her husband believes it will help her 'melancholia'.

How Kate and Saoirse come closer?

Despite the distance between their social class and personalities, the two form an intense bond, compelling them to determine the true nature of their relationship. The lesbian relationship starts to dwell deep and what follows is a passion, love and romance that will make you fall in love with their chemistry.

The supporting cast includes Fiona Shaw, James McArdle, Gemma Jones, and Lee's 'God's Own Country' actor Alec Secăreanu.

Release date

Ammonite is an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and the 2020 Telluride Film Festival, both of which were canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film is set to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, which is hosting virtual screenings for the press.

Neon will release 'Ammonite' in theatres November 13.

Watch the trailer for the lesbian romance drama in the video below.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in Francis Lee's timeless tale of love, AMMONITE.

In theaters November 13. @strawhousefilms @AmmoniteMovie pic.twitter.com/Hnv7IgxeEt — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2020

Right after the trailer was dropped, Twitter users couldn't hold their excitement seeing the first-ever passionate pairing of Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Here's how Tweeple reacted to the trailer of Ammonite.

One of the users says, she isn't okay with the passionate kiss between Kate and Saoirse:

Another user got all emo(emotional) and couldn't hold back her tears, seeing the emotions moment between Kate and Saoirse.

IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/qDX8S4540P — AMMONITE 24 HORAS (@katewnsIet) August 25, 2020

Wait she suffers from what? Did I hear correctly, Melancholia? Is that what they used to call depression? Kate and Soirse are usually amazing so hopefully this will be available for streaming. — Diley B. (@audiblyenable) August 25, 2020

Another user writes, 'This kind of feels like a British 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and i love it!'

This kind of feels like a British ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ and i love it! pic.twitter.com/P2q6kJWgMc — James Weekes (@_jamesweekes) August 25, 2020

Most of the fans on Twitter have already declared Ammonite an all and all Oscar winner!

Manifesting best picture, best director, best actress win pic.twitter.com/53niH2bw1B — ????? (@signsofrelief) August 25, 2020

I can’t wait to see this film. Beyond excited! Is Nov 13th the release date for the UK? — Dixie Meekings (@Dixie_84) August 25, 2020

Looking at the trailer of this period romantic drama Ammonite all we can say is the intensifying trailer has blockbuster written all over it.