Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan, stated on Wednesday that the state government has ordered a temporary shutdown of the Coromandel facility till further notice.

The incident reported on Tuesday night had created a furore in the residential neighbourhood. Hundreds of people rushed out of their houses and complained of breathing difficulties, burning sensation in the eyes and face in Chinna Kuppam, Ernavur and Nettukuppam localities.

Immediate and efficient measures were taken to address the situation. Within 20 minutes, a team of experts from various fields successfully halted the ammonia leak. The local police department, in collaboration with the District Administration, swiftly dispatched ambulances to provide medical assistance and gain control over the incident.

The authorities had rushed to the spot and evacuated the people who were willing to move out. Those who had taken sick were hospitalised at the Government Stanley Hospital and two were admitted to a private hospital. Locals began complaining of a pungent odour at 11 p.m. from the area where the pipeline was passing. Several families from the Periyakuppam fishing hamlet began evacuating temples, community halls, and public schools in a 10 km radius, sources stated.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials' inspection at 3.30 am showed that the ammonia level in the air was 3 ppm, which equals 2090 microgram/m3 against 400 microgram/m3 on a 24 hour average.

Approximately 60 individuals from nearby villages, such as Chinnakuppam and Periyakuppam, experienced health issues due to the leak. Urgent medical aid was administered at Stanley Medical College and nearby private hospitals. Presently, 52 individuals are under continuous monitoring.

During the pre-cooling process in the late hours of Tuesday, the Coromandel unit suffered a pressure drop in the pipeline and gas bubbles were seen coming out of the pipeline at about two feet from the shore.

No further leakage

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has confirmed that there is no further leakage from the ammonia pipeline. An expert committee, comprising members from various institutions, has been promptly constituted to assess the situation within 24 hours and deliver a detailed report within three days.

The Tamil Nadu government has instructed the fertilizer manufacturing unit to identify and rectify the damaged pipeline before resuming ammonia transfer from the ship. The Pollution Control Board assures the public that the ammonia leakage is fully contained, emphasizing that there is no need for panic.