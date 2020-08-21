On Thursday night, a tragic incident took place in Bandapalli village of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. A gas leak of Ammonium was witnessed at a dairy unit of an agro-products firm.

Over 20 people were hospitalised following the incident. 20 workers at the unit, who are mostly women, have been affected. As of now, their conditions are stable, it was reported.

Ammonia gas leak in Chittoor

It is not yet known whether this mishap occurred due to the negligence of the firm or the workers at the unit. An enquiry has been ordered into the matter by Minister Ramachandra Reddy who has spoken to the district collector about the matter.

The incident came to light at around 5 PM last evening, 3 victims have been shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, while 5 others will be treated at Vellore's CMC. The rest of the victims have been admitted to a hospital in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The Sub Inspector of Putalapattu in Chittoor District told ANI, "12 persons lost consciousness after ammonia gas leaked at a milk dairy at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal. They have been taken to hospital. All are safe & out of danger. The gas has been contained at the dairy."

The cause of the ammonia gas leak is what is still uncertain and the situation was to be reviewed on Friday. Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, District Collector of Chittoor, told ANI, "Tomorrow ground-level situation will be reviewed by Industries Dept General Manager & fire department officials."

As of now, the situation is still pending review. This is the fourth gas leak following the Vizag gas tragedy that took place in May, followed by the gas leak at the SPY Agro Industries plant in Kurnool. The third reported event was that of Sainor Life Sciences' factory in Vishakapatnam on June 29th. As of now the victims, in this case, are all reported as stable.