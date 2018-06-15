After the success of Aatagara and Aake, KM Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi Sarja have teamed up again for their latest film Amma I Love You, which is a remake of Tamil movie Pichaikkaran. Nishvika Naidu plays the female lead in the Kannada film, which has Sithara, Prakash Belawadi, Chikkanna and others in the supporting roles.

The film has Shekhar Chandra's cinematography and Vishhwa's editing. Amma I Love You has Gurukiran's music and the title track has already become a chartbuster. Notably, Sadhu Kokila's version of the song have also struck the chord with the viewers.

Hype:

The earlier movies of Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi Sarja were received well by the audience. With the songs from Amma I Love You winning the hearts of the viewers, it has created a positive buzz around the flick.

Story:

Amma I Love You is not a routine emotional drama about mother-son's relationship. The template is different. It tells to what extent a son can go to save his mother. A rich man played by Chiranjeevi Sarja is heartbroken to see his mother on deathbed. In a bid to bring her back to her normal state, he turns a beggar on the advice of a sadhu. What follows next is the interesting part of the story:

Reviews:

The morning shows have started across Karnataka. Here, we bring you as and when the viewers' response are out on Twitter: