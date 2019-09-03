Three students of Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh were brutally thrashed by a group of people allegedly over a minor parking dispute outside the campus on August 28.

An audio clip allegedly by one of the victim and witness, Divaker Tyagi, is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Tyagi claims that he and his friends Saurav Pradhan and Harsh Yadav were coming to college in their car when a white Endeavour SUV was blocking the way near Gate 3B of the university and were beaten up for asking them to move the car.

According to the clip, there were two girls inside the car and the trio asked them to move their vehicle and make way. They asked the guards help for this and he intervened in the matter and helped them to get their car inside. But the girls were not too happy with this and started abusing and threatening them and it led to an argument.

The girls threatened them of severe consequences and left. An hour later the girls came with some people to their classroom and started beating them up. Many of the students were also hurt in the incident. The students informed the police and were waiting for them to come.

Harsh and another friend Madhav Chaudhary went outside to look for the police when the goons came again with weapons and started attacking them. Madhav and Harsh were quickly shifted to a hospital and many of them were badly beaten up that they are suffering from internal damages.

Tyagi also claimed that when they went to the police station to file a complaint the came to know that the woman had already filed an FIR against them for molestation. Noida Police booked four students Mayank, Shiv, Chetan and Kunal for allegedly beating up the students inside the university campus

Social media is filled with protests against the incident and netizens are demanding the arrest of the lady, because of whom Madhav and Harsh are in hospital.