Senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta is winning praises by everyone for his outstanding work during the critical times of coronavirus crisis. The officer had earlier expressed his displeasure on the commodities being sold above the MRP. Now, he is again in the news for the right reasons. Amitabh had recently raided 900 shops after getting complaints from the people in the Maharashtra state.

With more than 80 cases, the majority of the cases were from Nagpur followed by Mumbai and Pune. "Amid the coronavirus crisis, many customers complained of getting betrayed and being looted. After knowing about it, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal ordered to look into the case", said Amitabh Gupta. He further added that it is extremely wrong to loot people by selling commodities at a higher price in the time of crisis.

Apart from this, Gupta is also working towards the situation of migrant labourers stranded in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. With around 850 Shramik special trains left from Maharashtra, more than 12 lakh stranded passengers and migrant labourers have reached their hometowns in different states of the country. The senior IPS officer is indeed doing a great job in the dire times of the epidemic.

"Shramik Express with around 1628 passengers left for West Bengal yesterday from Mumbai. We have received several applications from the labourers who want to go back to their native place and hometown. Due to the larger number of people stuck in the city, we have already requested for more trains in the future", quoted Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (home special). Gupta and his team are even sending the migrant labourers through buses. He hopes to send the majority of the people to reach their homes safely before the monsoon starts across the country.