Uunchai is on its path of continuous growth and after the weekend now stands at a total collection of Rs. 10.16 crore at the box office. Sooraj Barjatya directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Danny Denzongpa has impressed both the critics and masses equally.

The movie that opened low on numbers with Rs. 1.81 crores on Day 1 touched Rs. 4.71 crores on Sunday bringing in the total amount to Rs. 10.16 crore. Uunchai showed a 101 percent growth on Day 2 with Rs. 3.64 crores.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing... Double digit weekend indicates the power of content... Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz." He added in another tweet: "#Uunchai Note: 486 screens / 1282 shows per day." [sic]

#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing… Double digit weekend indicates the power of content… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Qfsz1kTo0G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2022

After 2015, this is the first film of Sooraj Barjatya after 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. In an interview with PTI, Barjatya said, "In this film, I have moved away from all my earlier trappings. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I have let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything. It was liberating for me."

Big B's request

Amitabh Bachchan recently on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati made a request to the audience with folded hands to go and watch the film in the theatres.

"Theatre jakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kujh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal ri hai, koi ja hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haad jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (There is no better fun that buying ticket and watching film. Please visit theatre to watch our film, there is a lot of chaos these days, no body is going to the theatre. I fold my hands and request, please buy tickets and go)," Big B said on the show.