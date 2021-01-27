Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active social media users, from millennials to Gen Z and GEN x are in awe of his social media game. He never fails to amaze us with his Tweets, creative graphics, nostalgic posts and fascinating trivia's.

If you are an avid follower of Mr Bachchan's social media, account, you must have also noticed his love for masks. His mask collection ranges from face shield mask to printed masks, and many more.

But what caught our attention was his new high tech mask that he donned yesterday. Not only us, but even his grandkids are loving it.

Well, what's this new mask that has got the internet talking!

On the occasion of Republic Day, Amitabh took to social media to extend his best wishes to his fans and Tweeple and also shared his new acquisition, his mask!

In a video post shared by Mr Bachchan, he said, Hello everybody, just wanted to introduce you to my new acquisition... He then fastened the mask behind his ear, and said, "Happy Republic Day to all of you," and repeated the message in Hindi. He ended the video by folding his hands and laughing heartily. He also mentioned the Tweet number and wrote, "T 3794 - Happy Republic Day.

A mask with Led lights and sensor

The high teach mask comes with sensors that light up in-sync with what the wearer is saying. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy also reacted with emojis.

T 3794 - Happy Republic Day … गणतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ?????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TcR4OiQUUJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2021

Celebs and his grandchildren can't get enough of this cool mask.

As soon as he shared the post, his grandkids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda took to the comments section and reacted. On one hand where Navya wrote, "Hahahahahaha love it," Agastya, on the other, commented a laughter emoji.

Big B's fans are maaed with this awesome looking mask and commented on his post with various emoticons of 'fire, heart, face with tears of joy and thumbs up.

Mr Bachchan's mask collection

Amitabh Bachchan wore a face shield mask on the sets of KBC.