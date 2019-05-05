Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the weekly meet with his fans at Jalsa house as his health deteriorated on Sunday.

Big B every Sunday greets his fans from Jalsa gate since past 36 years. However, the actor was forced to cancel the routine meet and greet session as he is suffering from body ache.

Amitabh informed his fans about it on his blog, and also asked them not to worry. "Ef and others .. not doing the Sunday Darshan to day .. in bed .. pain .. inform all .. nothing to worry, but unable to come out .. [sic]," he wrote in his blog.

Although the veteran actor's health issue is not clear, his blog post suggests it is something severe. Nonetheless, we wish speedy rec0very for Amitabh.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in critically and commercially acclaimed film Badla that also featured Taapsee Pannu. The film became a big hit. He is currently busy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

While the film was supposed to be released on this year December, it has now been pushed to summer 2020 due to pending VFX work.