Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on (October 11) with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Big B's body of work has inspired not only film actors but also television stars. The megastar who is always active on social media thanked his fans for showing him with love and blessing.

Wishes poured in on Twitter as veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Several celebrities across the film fraternity wished Big B on his birthday. Well-wishers of the actor started flooding the birthday messages on Twitter as soon as the clock struck 12 midnight, causing Big B to take to the microblogging site at wee hours of the day to thank his fans.

T 3687 - .. the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. 'thank you' is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion ..

SO .. the मातृभाषा ।

आपकी प्रार्थनाओं के लिए आभार , कृतज्ञ मैं



ॐ नमों भगवते वासुदेवाया pic.twitter.com/8IFW5wEZgP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2020

Well, if celebs left no stone unturned to celebrate the megastar's birthday. Fans in Kolkata celebrated his birthday in the temple.

Yes, they are Jabra, yes they are crazy and yes, Amitabh Bachchan is God for fans. The birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, or "Guru" as fans in Kolkata love to call their beloved star, is the year's biggest celebration at the temple every year. A ritualistic puja is performed. Bhog Prasad is offered to the 'deity' and, of course, cake cutting happens. Festive fervor on October 11 has been a norm since the temple was inaugurated in 2001.

However, this year, things are different owing to Covid. Big B's birthday celebrations and rituals will happen but in a restrained manner. Only core members of the temple will participate and, unlike other years, no outsider will be allowed, keeping social distancing and Covid precaution protocol in mind.

As reported in media temple founder told Sanjay Patodiya said:

We are doing a virtual Google meet on his birthday where Sir will also take part. We had invited him and he has replied saying he will take part for a while. The meet will take place from 12noon to 2 pm with his EF (extended family) from across the world. We will also invite filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, comedian Raju Srivastava, and singer Sudesh Bhosale.

Let's take a look at some of the birthday wishes and pictures that will leave you mesmerised—especially the snaps shared by veterans.

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..? pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his father on Instagram. Sharing a childhood pic of Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote, "Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa."

The veteran singer penned, "Wishing you many many happy returns of the day Amit Ji @amitabhbachchan???????? May God bless you with good health and long life ???? Sharing a moment from Bombay to Goa ????????#happybirthdayamitabhbachchan #ushauthup

Ajay Devgn wished Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday on Instagram. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day, dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead, Sir @amitabhbachchan (sic)."

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to wish the legendary star on his birthday. She shared a monochromatic picture of the two and wrote, "Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher Saara Pyaar sir @amitabhbachchan.... #oneandonly #legend (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana wished Amitabh Bachchan by sharing a still from their film Gulabo Sitabo on Instagram. He also penned a birthday note for him.

Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback pic with the veteran actor and wished him. She wrote, "From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you... It's been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura and persona still leave me awestruck. Wishing you great health, love, and success always. Happy birthday, Amitji! We love you @amitabhbachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #legend #birthday #gratitude #wishes (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback and a recent picture to wish senior Bachchan. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @amitabhbachchan Sir (sic)!".

Sidharth Malhotra, along with wishing Amitabh, wrote that he will always be a huge fan.

Zoya Akhtar wished Amitji by calling him boss-man on her Instagram stories.

Raveena Tandon shared a photo collage with Amitabh Bachchan and wished him. She wrote, "Seen him since I was a child, was in awe then and still always in awe! Always been an honour to be your costarFrom then and now always the utmost respect and love. Part of our lives forever. Love you, Amitji. @amitabhbachchan, may you have a great birthday (sic)!"

Shatrughan Sinha shared a beautiful throwback picture with Big B.

