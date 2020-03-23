Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people of the country to take a 5 minute break at 5 pm on Sunday (March 22) to clap and appreciate those who have been fighting the battle against coronavirus. Many celebrities including the Bachchans were seen clapping in unison with others during the Janta curfew.

However, Amitabh Bachchan's absurd theory of beating coronavirus with the vibrations caused due to mass clapping has landed the megastar in hot waters with netizens.

"AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, 'amavasya', darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency

Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati.

cumulative vibration betters blood circulation," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his opinion about how the clapping noise could reduce or destroy the potency of coronavirus.

As soon as people came across Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, they couldn't contain themselves from thrashing the megastar for spreading misinformation about the ongoing pandemic on social media that may put several lives in danger.

Many people reported Amitabh Bachchan's account to Twitter demanding the microblogging site to suspend the account to stop such circulation of misinformation about coronavirus.

Several Indians violated the Janta curfew by stepping out on the streets with large numbers and began celebrating the 5 minute break like a group festival. Their actions have not only defeated the purpose of curfew but also raised questions on how to pin down the virus if people take it as a joke.

After facing the massive backlash for his nonsensical tweet, Amitabh Bachchan soon deleted his controversial tweet and posted another one thanking the medical staff who have been giving their sweat and blood to avoid and cure people with COVID-19 infection.

This is why we need to fight not only #CoronavirusPandemic but also ensure a #LockdownNow of #WhatsAppVirus - especially amongst super spreaders like @SrBachchan.

Watch how to identify this virus! - https://t.co/X5UNmRDUpH pic.twitter.com/cQIk2FIZSv — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) March 23, 2020

Shameful superstitions propaganda coming from a person with such huge reach. And we have learned to let go of besharmi of many of our celebs but this is DANGEROUS too. Indian lives are at stake here and you need to be more responsible. — वरुण (@varungrover) March 23, 2020