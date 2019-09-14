Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV were trolled heavily for tweeting the music video of KRK aka Kamaal R Khan's new song titled Tum Meri Ho.

Film critic Kamaal R Khan has earlier starred in the movie Deshdrohi. Now he is seen in the music video song Tum Meri Ho. KRK himself has written the lyrics for the soundtrack, which has been composed by DJ Sheizwood and crooned by Javed Ali. Nitish Chandra has directed and edited its music video.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter this afternoon to share the link of KRK's song Tum Meri Ho and wish him success. Big B Tweeted, "T 3287 - Presenting the Song #TumMeriHo featuring #KRK and #Aayra! Music by #DJShezwood. Lyrics by #KRK! @Kamaalrkhan Directed by #NitishChandra! wishes and greetings KRK .."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma, who is friend of KRK, also tweeted the link of the music video of Tum meri ho and tweeted, "WOWWWW Never before seen side of actor, critic and now lyricist #KRK! #TumMeriHo song featuring #Aayra! Music by #DJShezwood. Directed by #NitishChandra!"

Kamaal R Khan enjoys huge fan following on social media, where he keeps ranting against various celebs. His negative posts have earned them more haters than his admirers and they were furious with Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma for promoting the music video of song Tum Meri Ho. They trolled both the celebs heavily. Here is how some people responded to tweets.

Dipesh Barot @thedipeshbarot

What's the equation between @kamaalrkhan & @SrBachchan ? And also some good actor / people ? Amit ji Tweeted song of KRK ..Sir seriously ? What the hell is going ? Guru ji was Right khatam kar do duniya ..Much nahi hai haha bachane layak @RoflGandhi_

Himanshu Raj @Raj88Himanshu

Shocked seeing u supporting shameless guy on Twitter @kamaalrkhan .not expected from u sir

Alok Prasad Mohapatra @AlokPrasadMoha2

@SrBachchan ji, aap ko iss @kamaalrkhan ghatiya log ki video share karne ki kya jaroorat thi .iss se acha #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy ka koi making video ya koi scene share kar dete.

Pradeep Mishra @PM_PradeepM

Too much sir. Aap ka level bhi itna kam hoga pta nhi tha. Ya fir aapke itne bure din to nhi aaye hai abhi.

Rohit Jain @iamrohiiitttt

Itni bhi kya majburi sir jo aapko krk ko promote karna pad raha hain.. Aise faltu cheez k liye time kaha se Nikaal lete ho Amitabh Sir? Just one more reason to disrespect you.

✠ Triple H ✠ @HrisHikesH_HHH

so called Megastar Promoting trash..just bcuz KRK never abused him just like he badmouths other Actors ye darr acha laga

Thakur Sahab @Angry_Engg

Kaun sa CD hai aapka uske paas

GlobeTroller @vande_maataram_

Better blame it on hacked account asap.. Your twitter account is more important then your bank account #SecurityandRisk #securityawareness

Anshul @facts_box

This is the problem of our society Ek nihati bura insaan jo hamesha sab ki beizati karta hai actress pe gande comments karta hai phir bhi log uska saath dete hai... Sir atleast aapko ye nahi karna chahiye tha

Indianscorpion @IndianScorpion2

Aaj yakeen ho gya sir, ki ghoor kalyug aa gya,... Aap bhi KRK k vdo share kar rahe ho !! Abb prithvi ka annt duur nhi...

Gaurav Taparia @whogaurav24

KBC se paise kam mil rahe hai kya sir???? AESI bhi kya majburi thi

राजेश केजरीवाल (Rajesh Kejriwal) @raj20k

What an idiotic video! KRK looks like a fool in it!!! What the hell was he thinking while making that video??! Did he think of himself as a young and romantic Ranbir Kapoor??! What a low class stuff from an absolutely classless man.

Suraj Tiwari Surya @Surajtiwarisur4

@SrBachchan your account is hacked. @juniorbachchan look account of your dad is hacked . Do something

आज का चाणक्य @rj_ravijangir

Sir अब ये दिन आ गए क्या की KRK जैसों को promot करोगे आप, आप से ये उम्मीद ना थी

UttarandhraPost @UttarandhraPost

Some people's opinions are of no importance because of their biased attitude and myopic view of society. Celebrities are supposed to use their status to impact society in positive way not otherwise. Take example of Hollywood stars #TomHanks who make world a better place to live

