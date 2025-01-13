Amitabh Bachchan removes footwear while greeting fans; doting son Abhishek Bachchan admires his dad lovingly; waves to crowd with love

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Bollywood, enjoys a massive fan following. For over a decade, the actor has upheld the tradition of meeting and greeting his fans outside his bungalow, Jalsa, every Sunday.

Big B greets fans; doting son Abhishek admires his dad lovingly; waves his fans

On January 12, 2025, Sunday, Big B once again stepped outside his residence to meet fans who had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor. However, this Sunday was special, as his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also seen fanboying over his father.

A viral video shows Abhishek waving to fans and admiring Amitabh from the first floor of their bungalow. The clip captures Amitabh standing near the gate of his residence, greeting fans who had gathered around. He welcomed them with folded hands, smiling and waving at the crowd.

The camera then panned to the balcony, where Abhishek was standing, smiling and waving at the fans. He was seen watching his father intently, still standing and admiring him even as the crowd cheered.

For the meet, Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama paired with a pink and black jacket, along with headgear. Abhishek opted for a casual outfit.

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were not spotted during the event. Abhishek waving to fans comes at a time when his personal life is making headlines. Several reports suggest that Abhishek and Aishwarya are heading for a divorce and have reportedly separated. However, the couple has not reacted to the ongoing rumours. They were recently seen attending a close friend's wedding and Aaradhya's annual day function together.

Big B's heartfelt note

After meeting his fans, Amitabh shared a brief note on his blog on Sunday night. He wrote:

"But the Sunday meet at the gate was as always awesome... the numbers increase, I think, and the love even more... I am so blessed."

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh's residence to catch a glimpse of the actor. For over 40 years, the megastar has made it a point to meet his fans.

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan removed his Footwear before meeting fans?

In an earlier blog post, he revealed that he always removes his shoes before meeting his fans, and considers it as an act of "devotion."

In his blog, Amitabh also shared an observation about the changing times: "I do observe, though, that the numbers are of lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened. The screams of joy have now transferred to the mobile camera... and that is more evident now, an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."