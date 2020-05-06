Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is prepping up to host the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and started the shooting despite the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He himself revealed it on his blog.

Shot with Precautionary Measures

The Big B claimed that the shooting was planned for two days, but they managed to finish it in a day itself. He has stated that the shooting was done with necessary precautionary measures and indicated that the team did not break the social distancing rules.

However, there is still no clarity on how the show will be conducted when the country and especially Mumbai is having a tough battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. He too do not have an answer, but feels that the team would find out a way for it.

The 12 season of the KBC will have its audition between 9 and 23 May.

Amitabh Bachchan also mentions about his hamstring pain.

The complete text of his blog can be read below:

.. so yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days , was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW ... !!

.. videos for social messaging from authorities .. acknowledging the 'angels' in white in the Hospital where medical time was spent ..

.. giving credence to them that deliver .. them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace ..

personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several ..

.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so ..

Of one there is little doubt .. the debate on the outcome of this pandemic .. hesitation .. apprehension .. fear or recurrence .. strain of the conducting of the time of release .. and so much more ..

.. there is little doubt on how humanity has dropped its guard and mingled with them that suffer .. extending help and succour to as many as they could .. and more in time to come ..

.. how long then shall it hold the barrel .. what shall be the outcome when the barrel is held .. what alternatives shall prevail and what in God's name shall the future hold for us all ..

.. the World is all 'shook up' .. as Elvis would say .. and would never be the same in the respects of community and reaction ..

.. there is much to say and think and conclude .. but conclude it must , before we get beat by forces that have prevailed from time immemorial ..

.. I need to think the night through ..