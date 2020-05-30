Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Saturday afternoon to declare he has learnt more about life during the ongoing lockdown than he did in 78 years.

"Iss lockdown ke kaal mein jitna maine seekha, samjha aur jaana, utna main apne 78 varshon ke jeevan kaal mein na seekh saka, na samajh saka aur nahi jaan saka! Iss sachchai ko vyakt karna issi seekh, samajh aur janne ki parinaam hai (I have not learnt or understood as much in my entire lifetime of 78 years as I have during the lockdown! Revealing this fact is an outcome of this learning)," tweeted Big B.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share a few important insights about life, including "a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff".

"There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own .. but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff .. clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and .. and .. most importantly .. you get to know what the staff and the hire was going through when they were doing the work that you are doing now ... and appreciate their effort and hours of work ..Each day is a learning.. each day is a new awakening." wrote Big B in his blog.