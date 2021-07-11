Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are what faith in the institution of marriage looks like. The power couple, married for almost five decades, has stood strong through the test of time. Bankruptcy, infidelity, glamour, success; nothing could come between the couple. One of the most powerful Bollywood celebs, Jaya and Amitabh have always spoken highly of each other.

PDA, why not?

However, the duo has never engaged in a public display of affection, except for one such time. It was at an awards night that the two pleasantly shocked the nation by kissing each other. The picture is from the Screen Awards held in Mumbai on January 14, 2014. Amitabh Bachchan was to receive an award that night and when his name was announced, the couple kissed. The two shared a quick picture and the picture went viral. Now, whether it was an untimed kiss or was it an intentional one remains unanswered. But, the picture still remains one of the most popular pictures of the couple.

But what's interesting is that the same night, Amitabh and Jaya had greeted Rekha. Amitabh Bachchan had warmly greeted Rekha with folded hands and said 'namaste'. Jaya too met Rekha and the ladies shared a hearty laugh. The two powerhouses of Bollywood were dressed in heavy jewelry and pink sarees.

In an interview with Stardust, Rekha had once said how Bachchan had refused to work with her in the future. "Everybody in the industry was telling me that he had made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn't say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, 'I am not going to say a word. Don't ask me about it'."