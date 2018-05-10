Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela caught up with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at a five-star hotel in Mumbai recently.

The two actors were spotted sharing greetings as they bonded over movies. Known to acknowledge the younger generation, Bachchan appreciated Urvashi's work. He also told her he hopes to work with her one day.

Interestingly, Urvashi had grooved to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Haseeno Ka Deewana from Yaarana (1981) in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil.

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)