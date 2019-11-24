Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently heaped praises upon actress Kangana Ranaut on his popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 and crowned as the number one actress of the country.

It is always an honor for any actor in India to get appreciations from Amitabh Bachchan, who is fondly known as Big B. The KBC host recently asked a contestant to recognize the actress's voice in audio. The options were Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon and the correct answer was Kangana Ranaut.

In the audio, Kangana Ranaut was saying, "I've received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don't want to do that. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that's my primary goal right now."

To which Amitabh Bachchan responded saying "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards."

Kangana Ranaut who is known for her bold and on-point answers always stood by herself never faltering from putting forth her point of view in front of the media or on a chat show hosted by ace Bollywood directors/producers.

Seems like this news has shut all the controversies against the actress as Kangana indeed is the leading actress of Bollywood this time stated by Big B himself.