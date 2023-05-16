Recently, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma grabbed headlines by ditching their luxurious cars and travelling on bikes to combat the Mumbai traffic. While they were being appreciated for forgoing their cars and choosing bike rides, the actors landed up in trouble as the actor was seen sitting on the pillion seats sans helmets. Social media users complained to Mumbai police and Mumbai traffic police as the actors flouted basic traffic rules as they were seen on the pillion seat without a helmet.

Mumbai Police has taken note of the same and has shared the information with the traffic branch

After receiving complaints from netizens Mumbai police have taken note of the same that Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma who were recently seen riding bikes separately but without helmets.

Responding to it, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote back, "We have shared this with the traffic branch." Similarly, when a video of Anushka Sharma riding a bike surfaced online, a user tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice No helmet?"

In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, "We have shared this with the traffic branch." The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was tagged in both tweets as well.

#AnushkaSharma ditches the car and takes a bike ride to travel in the city! pic.twitter.com/jUwiCsyhbJ — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) May 15, 2023

Here's when Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma took the bike ride

While Amitabh took a lift from a fan to reach his work location on Monday, Anushka Sharma hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after a roadblock. In both scenarios, neither of them or their riders were wearing helmets.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself taking a bike ride with a person. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." Reacting to it, a page on Twitter tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!"

What is the fine for pillion riders not wearing helmets?

As per the Mumbai police website, Wearing a helmet is compulsory not only for riders but for pillion riders too. Violators will be charged U/sec.177 of M.V.Act-1988 for which the fine is Rs. 500/- each. More than fine safety is important.

The new rule was enforced from June 9, 2022. Offenders are fined Rs. 500. Those failing to adhere to this rule will also lose their driving license for a period of 3 months.

Work front

Amitabh was last seen in Uunchai, with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen in Project K which also has Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across several locations. Amitabh is also a part of Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. He will also mark a special appearance in Ganapath.

Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala last year. She will be making her Cannes debut this month. Anushka is all set to return to films later this year with Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is based on the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.