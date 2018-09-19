The last eviction had sent out Amit Tiwari from the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 show. Amit, who is one of the most-loved people in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 was eliminated from the show in the previous eviction process.

After being eliminated, Amit Tiwari seems to have gotten a brief update about Kaushal's following and fan brigade.

In the recent interviews, Amit Tiwari had spoken about Kaushal army and the way Kaushal has got so much love outside the house.

"I am surprised as well as happy to see the huge following and the love Kaushal has earned," Amit told to the media.

"As an actor, I crave for people's love. To see my fellow contestant get that is so pleasing," Amit explained to Kaushal's fans.

It is to be noted that Amit had always been partial in the house, especially when it comes to his relationship with Kaushal. But, suddenly after the elimination, Amit has started saying that he shared a good rapport with Kaushal.

Amit Tiwari had also underestimated Kaushal when he was quizzed about the top three contenders. After his eviction, Amit had mentioned that Roll Rida, Geetha Madhuri and Samrat were the ones who deserved to be in the top three positions.

But, after he came to know about the huge following Kaushal has got outside the house, Amit Tiwari has stated that Kaushal might win the Bigg Boss title.

"After coming out, I see the colossal fan following towards Kaushal. So, he has the highest chance to win," told said.

Amit also mentioned that there is no way that Kaushal army is paid. He mentions that people are genuinely following Kaushal.