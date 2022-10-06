During his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 503 developmental projects worth Rs 3960 crores across the Union Territory.

The visit of the Union Home Minister will give more impetus to the social and economic development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs.1960 crore in Jammu province.

On Wednesday Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 240 development projects worth about Rs.2,000 crore in Srinagar.

Amit Shah said that the expressway from Nangal to Baramulla and from Baramulla to Uri has been built at Rs. 850 crores. A 43-km road has been built connecting Baramulla to Gulmarg at Rs. 85 crores to help tourists travelling from Gulmarg to Baramulla.

He said that over one lakh families are being brought under the ambit of education through a scheme of Rs. 847 crores. Two stadiums have been built in 402 Jammu and Kashmir panchayats and one playground in each panchayat. Additionally, two indoor stadiums are also being constructed at Rs. 10 crores.

He said that the installation of power plants and irrigation projects worth thousands of crores of rupees will bring prosperity to the valley of Kashmir.

In order to improve the rail network, work on a rail link from Udhampur to Baramulla has been initiated. Under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, 119 new roads worth Rs.,3167 crores have been built.

The Union Home Minister said that under the Prime Minister's Industrial Package, an investment of Rs. 56,000 crores have come from across the country in Kashmir, which is likely to employ five lakh people.

The Union Home Minister said that 14 projects of the Urban Development Department costing Rs 31 crore, construction of 48 roads costing Rs 402 crore, Jal Jeevan Mission costing Rs 168 crore, and 41 schemes worth Rs 1112 crore have been launched to connect every village of Jammu with the road.

He said about 77 lakh cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been issued. Under the Saubhagya scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Mod has worked to provide electricity to 8 lakh 57 thousand such houses where electricity was not available even after 75 years of independence.

The Union Home Minister said that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, about 63 projects have been initiated in Jammu at a cost of Rs.80,000 crore. The work of the Kiru Project in Hydro Power Electricity at a cost of Rs 4,287 crore is in progress.

Work on the Kar scheme worth Rs 4,633 crore, Rs 2,793 crore for Shahpur Kundi, and the Rs 11,908 crore Poonch power project will start soon. He said that no one can match the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.