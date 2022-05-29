https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/772481/obey-lashkar-commanders-dictate-newly-recruited-terrorists-killed-female-tv-artists.jpg IBTimes IN

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah seems to be very popular amongst NDA voters, however he is ranked at the bottom of the list of 15 ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modis cabinet as per the opposition voters, reveals an IANS-CVoter Survey.

According to survey, Shah ranks third with a score of 7.79 in the list of 15 ministers as per the NDA voters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has grabbed the top spot for his performance with a score of 8.36, followed by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari with 8.07.

Surprisingly, the opposition voters have ranked Rajnath Shah at the bottom of the list with a score of 5.53, followed by Gadkari with 6.81.

In the survey conducted across various social groups, SC/ST, Muslim, Christians, Sikhs, and UCH, none has ranked Shah in the top three slot, except the OBC group which ranked him at number three with a score of 7.16, below Rajnath Singh, who is ranked one with score of 8.05, and Gadkari, ranked second with a score of 7.70.

Youth between 18-24 years and people above the age of 55 have not ranked Shah in top three. Similarly, people who have completed graduation and non-formal education have not ranked the Union Home Minister in the top three based on the latter's performance.

In the land-owning farmer group, Shah has been ranked third with a score of 6.98, below Rajnath Singh, who hold the top spot with a score of 7.73, and Gadkari follows second with 7.43.

Surprisingly, Shah does not feature in the top three slots in the housewife group, landless agricultural labour group, and also in the government service and private sector groups.

Similarly, in the income group Shah has not been ranked in the top three slots among families having income less than Rs 3,000, families having income Rs 20,000 to 50,000, and also families having income of Rs 1 lakh.

Whereas, Rajnath Singh and Gadkari have been ranked in the top three across various groups included in the survey.

The survey was conducted at the completion of eight years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Modi.