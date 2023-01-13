Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday afternoon reviewed the security situation in Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, flanked by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chaired a review meeting in Jammu, which was also attended by the top brass of civil administration and security forces.

Chief secretary A K Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, along with senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies also attended the meeting.

Reports said that during the meeting Union Home Minister discussed recent terror attacks in the Union Territory especially twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The top brass of security forces briefed the Home Minister about the security prevailing scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier LG received Home Minister at Jammu Airport

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday to meet the families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri.

Shah was received at Jammu Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha this noon.

The Home Minister's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri which left seven people dead.

According to the sources, Shah will visit the place where the terrorist attack happened and meet the family members of the civilians killed in these incidents. He will also meet officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces.

Earlier on January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP at his residence in the national capital.

The meeting was in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

The Home Minister arrived at the Jammu airport this afternoon and was scheduled to leave for Rajouri to meet the families of those killed in a terror attack in Dangri village on January 1.

However, his visit to Rajouri was put on hold as Air Traffic Control has not given clearance for his onward chopper journey due to adverse weather conditions.

Shah will also be visiting Government Medical College Jammu to meet injured people of Dangri terror attack.

Seven killed in Dangri terror attack

Notably, seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.