Seeking to allay apprehensions of the nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Pahari-speaking people of Jammu and Kashmir will get Scheduled Tribe (ST) status but not at the cost of the rights of existing scheduled tribes of the Union Territory.

While addressing an impressive public rally at the border town of Rajouri, the Union Minister assured like Gujjar and Bakerwals, Paharis will also get ST status as it was the long pending demand of this community.

He, however, assured Gujjars and Bakerwals that this decision will not dilute the rights of the communities which are already enjoying the ST status. "There will be no effect on the reservation of Gujjars and Bakewals even by one percent," Shah assured.

The Gujjars, who already have a reservation under the ST category, had apprehensions that granting the ST status to the Paharis would dilute their quota.

"Justice G D Sharma Commission has submitted its report to the government. In its report, the Commission has recommended the ST status for Paharis", Amit Shah announced amid shouting slogans in favour of the Union Government.

He said that after some administrative formality the recommendations of the Commission will be implemented in the Union Territory.

The J&K Commission on Socially and Educationally Backward Classes has recommended reservations for the Pahari-speaking people.

The commission, led by Justice GD Sharma (retd), had submitted its report to the government and recommended reservations to the Pahari community.

Pahari-speaking people were eagerly waiting for the rally as they anticipated that Shah would announce reservations for them under the ST category.

Without naming any political party, Shah said there were political parties that never wanted the Paharis to get their rights.

"There are political leaders who want to suppress the rights of the Paharis. Now is the time that Paharis get their rights," he said.

Today's rally is an answer to those who opposed the abrogation of article 370

Encouraged by the overwhelming response of people in the rally, Amit Shah said that the heavy turnout in the public meeting is a clear message for those who had warned of bloodshed if article 370 was abolished.

For 70 years long years, three families have ruled Jammu and Kashmir but never allowed democratic institutions to strengthen. "Instead of strengthening democratic institutions in J&K these three families only strengthen dynastic politics in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

The Home Minister pointed out that after the abrogation of article 370, rights were given to the Dalits, backward classes, and other marginalized sections of society. He specially mentioned that political reservation was granted to the Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Power is now with 30,000 people who were elected to panchayats and district councils through fair elections" underlining that village-level elections had already been held", he said.

"Earlier, all money sent by the Centre for development was usurped by a few, but now everything is spent on people's welfare," he claimed.

He also claimed that the security situation is far better now due to the strong action taken against terrorists by the Modi government.