Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured full support and relief to the flood-affected families of Jammu during an extensive tour of the flood-hit district to assess the ground situation.

Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, the Union Home Minister visited several flood-affected areas of Jammu district.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah, during his visit to Jammu, met the flood-affected people of Manguchuk village.

After reviewing the damage caused to two bridges on the River Tawi during the August 26 floods, Shah visited Mangu Chak village, one of the worst-affected areas on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The local MLA and BJP leader, Dr. Narendra Singh, briefed him about the extensive damage in the village, which was completely submerged during the floods.

The Home Minister had reached Jammu on Sunday night to take stock of the situation and oversee the relief measures.

While interacting with residents of Mangu Chak, who narrated their hardships, Shah assured them of all possible assistance. He also halted at the Tawi bridge near Bikram Chowk to inspect the damage along the riverbanks.

Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah, chairs a meeting in Jammu to review the latest flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairs high-level meeting

After completing the tour, Shah returned to Raj Bhawan and chaired a meeting on flood relief measures. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, and senior officers from the civil administration, police, paramilitary forces, and the army.

More than 175 people have been killed and 33 remain missing due to cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts during August. The deceased include 34 pilgrims who were killed in a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26.

Record rainfall on August 26–27 triggered flash floods in low-lying areas of Jammu and adjoining plains, causing massive damage to infrastructure.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented monsoon onslaught, with Jammu recording 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday—the highest ever since the observatory was set up in 1910.

Udhampur recorded 630 mm of rainfall during the same 24-hour period, surpassing the previous record of 342 mm on July 31, 2019, a spokesperson of the Meteorological Department said.