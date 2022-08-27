Within hours after veteran Congress leader and former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the party's core group members from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

Quoting sources a news agency reported that organizational issues and the political situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were discussed in the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, Lok Sabha member from Jammu Jugal Kishore, and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the Union Territory, and co-incharge Ashish Sood, also attended the meeting.

The meeting was held on a day when senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, resigned from the party and hinted to float a political party in the Union Territory.

Meeting was pre-scheduled

Sources said that today's meeting has nothing to do with the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad because it was already fixed earlier. This meeting was scheduled earlier as Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting on Thursday in New Delhi.

According to the BJP, the political situation and the party's organizational affairs following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir came up for discussion.

Sources said that during the meeting, Home Minister sought feedback from J&K BJP leaders about the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory. He also sought a report about preparations of the party for the coming Assembly elections in J&K.

Reports said that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday.