Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the government has initiated the political process in the Union Territory and assembly elections will be held with the completion of the electoral roll process.

"As soon as the task of preparing the electoral rolls by the Election Commission is over, elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with complete transparency", Shah said while addressing a rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"We have started a political process. I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here," the Union minister said.

Fresh electoral rolls to be published on November 25

The Election Commission has already announced that the final draft of electoral rolls will be published on the 25th of November.

On August 9, the Election Commission revised the schedule of special summary revision in Jammu and Kashmir with November 25 as the final date for publication of electoral rolls while draft rolls were published on September 15.

The youth who attained the age of 18 years on October 1, 2022, or earlier are eligible to become voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Political observers believed that elections will be held in March-April 2023, which is the best-suited condition for polls.

Three families never allowed democracy to flourish in J&K

Without naming the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, Amit Shah told the gathering that earlier only three families enjoyed power in J&K, but after the delimitation, the peoples own representatives will win the elections.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost ended the ecosystem of terrorism in J-K.

"If anyone supports terror in your locality, please make him understand that Kashmir will not benefit from terrorism. Kashmir will benefit from democracy, from industries being set up here and other development works," he said.

Rules out talks with Pakistan

The Union Home Minister ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

"Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir," Shah said.