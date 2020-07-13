Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is a co-star of Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into The Shadows, has clarified that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He thanked his fans for their prayers for him.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan revealed on Saturday night that they were tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after they broke the news, Amit Sadh fans expressed concerns about his health. The actor has played a crucial role in Breathe: Into The Shadows, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10. His fans had urged him to undergo the test.

Amit Sadh took to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon to assure his fans that he is fine but will get a COVID-19 test done. The actor tweeted, "HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today...My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

'Thank you for your prayers and concerns'

The Bollywood actor revealed on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he has been tested negative. Amit Sadh tweeted, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength! "

Talking to a tabloid, Amit Sadh the makers of Breathe 2 had taken necessary precautions at the dubbing studio. He said, "I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion, but I don't want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that's it."

The dubbing studio was closed after Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Amit Sadh added, "Nobody was allowed inside while the actor was dubbing. The security was tight. I saw them sanitising the space at regular intervals and staff wearing gloves at all times. Social distancing was maintained."